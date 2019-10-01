As Ppl (PPL) Stock Value Declined, Atria Investments Has Decreased Position; Paychex (PAYX) Stock Value Rose While Albert D Mason Has Lowered Its Stake by $450,918

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 5,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,823 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 26,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 1.19M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 66.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 10,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 5,444 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 16,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 2.67M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.58M for 12.87 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 72,693 shares to 77,229 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 184,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,227 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Nas100 Eq Weighted (QQEW).

