As Ppl (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Raised Holding; As Wayfair (W) Shares Declined, Clough Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Stake

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 9,880 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 1.89M shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 92.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 26,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 55,341 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 28,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 3.76M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.19M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 3,904 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 19,803 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 12,581 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 23,739 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 3,037 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Serv Gru holds 0% or 294 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 1,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 100 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Nordea Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 2,558 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co owns 0.74% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 104,565 shares. Moreover, Secor LP has 0.09% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 322,100 shares to 602,200 shares, valued at $21.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh by 47,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 56 shares. 211 are held by Tci Wealth. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 565,918 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,912 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 60,023 shares stake. 642,386 are held by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Utah Retirement reported 136,260 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc invested in 2,065 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 16,457 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mngmt has 0.45% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 101,222 shares. 81,270 are owned by Etrade Capital Limited Liability Com. Regions holds 0.42% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 1.15 million shares. Denali Advisors Lc stated it has 423,196 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 12.83M shares or 1.01% of its portfolio.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,869 shares to 114,391 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 12,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,702 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

