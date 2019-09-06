As Ppl (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Trimmed by $390,228 Its Stake; Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Position Has Upped by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 3.70M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 159,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 368,510 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.17 million, up from 208,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Limited Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 5,777 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% or 1,247 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Crescent Park Management LP reported 53,407 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 48,242 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 62,232 shares. 1,200 are held by Guardian L P. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1,400 were accumulated by Hodges Cap Management. Nordea Management owns 426,971 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.04M shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has invested 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Creative Planning invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 77,610 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc W/Rts (NYSE:R) by 10,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc Cl A by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,885 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 139.95 points at 8,116.83 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia: Ray Tracing Graphics Cards Gain Traction – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, NVIDIA, Booking and Fidelity – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVDA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2,155 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.07% or 219,430 shares. Cullen Cap Management Ltd Company has 127,290 shares. Chatham Group holds 0.07% or 8,070 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 1.67M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. King Wealth invested in 0.08% or 7,641 shares. Fil holds 0.08% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Amer Assets Mgmt Limited Com has 0.36% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 70,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 4,887 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 33,500 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 7,595 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.06% or 140,052 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 121,907 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,851 shares to 111,597 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Major incident’ reported on U.K. electricity infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.