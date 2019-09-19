As Ppl (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Raised Its Stake; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Raised Stake

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 73,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 736,417 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.97M, up from 663,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 4.05M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 5700% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 75,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.85M, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $243.49. About 4.23 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/05/2018 – Tesla: Consumer Reports Climbs Back on Board — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – It is “quite likely” Tesla will make more than 500 Model 3 cars per day this week, according to a leaked internal memo; 24/05/2018 – Tesla Is Behind Competition In Self-Driving Technology; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – TESLA INSPECTED BY CALIF. AFTER SUBCONTRACTOR BROKE HIS JAW; 09/04/2018 – Tracking Tesla Lithium groups follow electric-car maker’s stops and starts; 19/04/2018 – Tesla’s Cash Burn Has Elon Musk’s Dreams Living on Borrowed Time; 30/03/2018 – Tesla “faces liquidity pressures due to its large negative free cash flow and the pending maturities of convertible bonds,” a Moody’s release said Tuesday; 28/03/2018 – Automakers and 4 U.S. states promote purchase of electric vehicles; 17/04/2018 – VW to Tesla Set to Win From China Move to Remove Ownership Caps

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura has 91,378 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 25,194 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 0% or 75 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 20,780 shares. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd stated it has 147,700 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited stated it has 154,707 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 6,975 shares. Bartlett Commerce Limited Co accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 0.03% or 38,637 shares. Cibc Asset owns 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 15,874 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.08% stake. Alps Advisors reported 0.03% stake.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt Cos Fin Tr Inc by 134,844 shares to 412,412 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV) by 11,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,093 shares, and cut its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (Put) (NYSE:MTH).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. On Wednesday, August 14 Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 360 shares. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29.

