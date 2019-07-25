As Ppl (PPL) Stock Declined, Tiverton Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Rose While Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $106.47. About 889,768 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 181.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 25,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,333 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 14,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 2.65M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru holds 5,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 10,779 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 26,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Co stated it has 0.35% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Iowa State Bank invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bokf Na has invested 0.1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 9,506 shares. Hilton Management Limited Liability accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Comm has invested 0.43% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.09% or 96,132 shares. Scholtz & Limited Liability Company holds 2.77% or 39,490 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 28,263 shares. 178,544 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 609,617 shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $31.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 445,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc..

