As Ppl (PPL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Trimmed Its Stake; Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Decreased 3M Company (MMM) Holding as Market Value Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 2.23 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17M for 13.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPL Corporation: This Utility Can Power Your Portfolio’s Returns – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight JD Power customer satisfaction award – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: PPL, Electronic Arts and Tyson Foods – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corp (PPL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 4,000 shares to 21,900 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 36,600 shares. 41,768 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 11,000 shares stake. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 12,455 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Company has 111,462 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 939,067 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Principal Finance Grp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Qci Asset New York owns 1,650 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 23,562 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 2.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,586 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak reported 2,135 shares. Swedbank reported 0.75% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Old Point Tru Fin Svcs N A has invested 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Korea Inv has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 334,381 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 9,562 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 658,729 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 38,889 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated invested in 0.93% or 15,753 shares. Wade G W And Inc reported 68,083 shares. Gm Advisory Gru holds 1,319 shares. 13,650 were accumulated by Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Company. Wellington Shields And Commerce Lc has invested 0.58% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 4,681 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. The insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million.