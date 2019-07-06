As Ppl (PPL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Cut Holding; Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Stake Upped by Avalon Global Asset Management Llc

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 1.79M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 46,151 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 219,430 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assocs owns 21,250 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conning has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Court Place Limited Company holds 16,211 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 34,806 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 922,083 shares. Aimz Ltd Com reported 15,650 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co holds 242,752 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Management stated it has 0.12% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Centre Asset Management Ltd reported 210,460 shares. Town & Country Savings Bank & Dba First Bankers invested in 0.74% or 48,874 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa reported 11,753 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 19,660 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 28,212 shares to 53,518 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tessco Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TESS) by 77,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XPH).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17 million for 13.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5,000 shares to 23,060 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,100 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $11.49M. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability accumulated 9,269 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 1.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beacon Gru owns 174,717 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Meridian Mgmt reported 41,320 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0.03% stake. Hemenway Limited Liability Company accumulated 147,101 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.98% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Lincoln National Corp has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Matrix Asset holds 1.92% or 208,688 shares. Whitebox Advsr Lc reported 0.01% stake. 65,148 were accumulated by Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Incorporated. 303,553 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co. Cullinan Assocs invested in 0.34% or 83,494 shares. Massachusetts-based North Amer Corp has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt invested in 1.42% or 36,279 shares.

