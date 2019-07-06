As Ppl (PPL) Stock Declined, Moors & Cabot Decreased by $617,117 Its Holding; Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stake Has Boosted by Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 63,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77 million, up from 648,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 417,491 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 8.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q Rev $212.2M; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett Releases First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE; 04/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS SALE OF ITS NPL RECOVERY PLATFORM JULIET TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF THIS MONTH; 10/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS COMPLETED SECURITISATION DEAL FOR SALE OF BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO OF 24.1 BLN EUROS AND RECEIVED INVESTMENT GRADE RATING FOR SENIOR TRANCHE; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON SHAREHOLDERS OF DOUGLAS EMMETT TO VOTE AGAINST NOMINATION OF BOARD MEMBER THOMAS O’HERN; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 9.1% TO $212.2 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY AFFO INCREASED BY 1.8% TO $71.0 MILLION

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 1.89 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prtn Ltd reported 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Burney holds 38,343 shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Co Dba First Bankers Co holds 48,874 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 11,800 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 2,722 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications reported 3,712 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 55,725 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 30 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Oakbrook Limited Com owns 0.07% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 36,384 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Com holds 201,809 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Argent Trust accumulated 0.11% or 32,308 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 31,381 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru Incorporated (Ca) has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 535,983 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Schroder Gru holds 0% or 24,700 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 6,583 shares to 12,632 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17 million for 13.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 17,546 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com has 25,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa reported 7,001 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 2.01 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 70,349 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 63,214 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 296,274 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% or 178,827 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw Com Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).