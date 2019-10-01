As Ppl (PPL) Stock Declined, Bollard Group Raised Its Holding by $2.56 Million; Clorox Co/The (CLX) Market Value Rose While Dean Investment Associates Has Lowered by $785,349 Its Holding

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 82,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 529,644 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.42M, up from 447,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 293,283 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co/The (CLX) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 5,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 34,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, down from 39,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $152.12. About 137,684 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.18M for 23.77 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 48,220 shares to 161,292 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 23,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd holds 0.13% or 10,003 shares. James Investment Rech has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 14,019 are owned by Hartford Invest Mngmt Communication. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 1,365 shares. Adage Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 156,653 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 153,615 are held by Alyeska Inv Gru L P. Pinnacle Associate Ltd stated it has 23,657 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 229 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 19,875 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Financial Advisory Serv Inc reported 2,933 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.1% or 56,535 shares. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Ghp Inv Advsr Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 18,709 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 17,069 shares. Bluecrest Capital holds 0.02% or 1,907 shares.

