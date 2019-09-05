As Ppl (PPL) Stock Declined, Anchor Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $2.48 Million; Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Cut Its Holding by $761,170 as Stock Rose

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 10,664 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 14,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $213.97. About 205,138 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 80,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 3.19M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds by 384,178 shares to 641,417 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 34,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.72 EPS, down 29.68% or $1.57 from last year’s $5.29 per share. HII’s profit will be $153.76M for 14.38 P/E if the $3.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 30,423 shares to 10,880 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,082 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).