As Ppl (PPL) Shares Declined, Grisanti Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.23 Million; Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose While Carlson Capital Management Lowered by $2.06 Million Its Holding

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 72,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 134,298 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 206,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 4.19M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 6.82M shares traded or 30.57% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Amp invested in 321,410 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Inv Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 55,341 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.2% stake. 245,461 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Company has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 24.86 million shares. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 143,788 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Lc holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Zimmer Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 21.16M shares. Georgia-based Willis Counsel has invested 0.18% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 42,349 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Hilltop Holding has 0.13% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17 million for 13.71 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares to 37,179 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS) by 4,819 shares to 179,497 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).