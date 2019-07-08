As Ppl (PPL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Cut Its Holding by $617,117; As Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock Price Declined, Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 662,519 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 114,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.51 million, up from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.82. About 108,589 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex LP accumulated 15,426 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 60,975 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 1,839 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 256 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Cullen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 126 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.04% or 56,333 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi stated it has 0.35% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Vanguard Grp has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited has invested 0.07% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company has invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bollard Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.54% or 447,013 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Ltd Company has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). King Wealth holds 7,641 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 455,289 shares. Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 25,171 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 25,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 136,188 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 22,534 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa owns 71,873 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.35% or 39,323 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division owns 72,997 shares. Ledyard Bank reported 14,130 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv accumulated 556,407 shares or 1.6% of the stock.