As Ppl (PPL) Share Value Declined, Sandy Spring Bank Has Lifted Its Position by $308,140; Tompkins Financial Position in Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Has Trimmed by $4.49 Million as Market Value Rose

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 848.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 11,111 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, up from 1,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 4.23M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7,080 shares to 41,707 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 8,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,493 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cetera Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Fulton Financial Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84,198 shares. Advsrs Limited Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hennessy Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Indiana-based Everence Cap Inc has invested 0.12% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Churchill Management Corporation invested in 0.03% or 41,123 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0.18% or 2.20M shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated holds 603,982 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 3,050 shares. Chatham Capital Grp reported 0.07% stake. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 39,651 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 104,169 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited holds 430,791 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.78 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 8,399 shares to 315,461 shares, valued at $17.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.