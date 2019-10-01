As Ppl (PPL) Share Value Declined, Grisanti Capital Management Cut Its Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Sunbelt Securities Boosted Position

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 102,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 32,045 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, down from 134,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 6.58 million shares traded or 60.06% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 903 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 1,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue jumps 49 percent in first quarter; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $183.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,642 shares to 10,318 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.58 million for 12.91 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.