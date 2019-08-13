As Ppl (PPL) Share Value Declined, Bb&T Securities Has Raised Position by $429,598; As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Price Rose, Pathstone Family Office Has Increased Stake

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 13,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 598,918 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, up from 585,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 4.00 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 608.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 1,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1,990 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, up from 281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.31. About 1.22M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management invested in 0% or 466 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 1,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 6,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0% or 30 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 140,876 shares. Income Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 3.03 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 250 shares. 21,250 were reported by Cullinan Associates. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 7.89M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.03% or 6,416 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.11% or 58,429 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc owns 55,341 shares. Blackrock Inc has 59.11 million shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs reported 5.42 million shares stake. Wheatland Incorporated stated it has 65,888 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 124,659 shares to 238,542 shares, valued at $29.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 141,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 797,390 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,156 shares to 44 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Loeb, New York-based fund reported 30 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited has invested 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Comerica Bancorp reported 34,897 shares. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 2,216 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has 0.76% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.44% or 166,076 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 365,110 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advisor Prtn Lc holds 0.1% or 4,170 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt reported 286,606 shares stake. Huntington Bankshares holds 2,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.36% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Toronto Dominion State Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,997 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 2.06 million shares. Fiduciary accumulated 3,368 shares.