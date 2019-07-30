As Ppl (PPL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Cut Its Holding by $617,117; Macquarie Group LTD Increased Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Holding

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 4.06M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 46,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 526,429 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65M, up from 479,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 210,190 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 5.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH SEES 2019 HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.04% or 46,151 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 114,621 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 134,515 shares. Gideon Cap holds 1.46% or 128,715 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 14,006 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 0.42% or 30,000 shares. Investors reported 0.01% stake. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 16,210 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc stated it has 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability has 9,517 shares. Lifeplan Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 16,333 shares. Argyle Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 90,982 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma owns 1.81 million shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Com stated it has 1.79% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,345 shares to 46,214 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 40,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18 million for 13.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LOGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Financial Group Inc has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 6,364 shares. Shine Advisory Incorporated invested 0.04% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Parkside Bancorp holds 0% or 281 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 1.8% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Numerixs Tech stated it has 4,200 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Renaissance Limited Liability Company owns 2.54M shares. 8,590 were accumulated by Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 18,046 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc owns 34,540 shares. Eqis Cap has invested 0.21% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Segall Bryant And Hamill has 0.01% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 11,300 shares. Yorktown Management Rech owns 7,500 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 32,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,741 shares to 223,219 shares, valued at $16.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,775 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).