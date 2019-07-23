As Ppl (PPL) Share Price Declined, Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1994.49. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 80,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 2.65 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Network Limited owns 37,409 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has 17,500 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Fulton Bankshares Na invested in 84,198 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Grimes And accumulated 7,126 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors invested in 124,147 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 201,809 shares or 0.31% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.49M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 7,615 are owned by Colony Gru Ltd Llc. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 7,042 shares. 16,062 were reported by Conning Inc. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo owns 10,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 10,784 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,124 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 151,917 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,552 shares to 127,350 shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 35,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,532 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 1.27% stake. Moreover, Shaker Invs Llc Oh has 1.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 2.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,447 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors reported 461 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 522 shares. Amp Invsts reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.3% or 697 shares. Generation Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 103,786 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 31,451 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 0.82% or 87,663 shares in its portfolio. Dana Invest Advsr Inc reported 7,957 shares. Odey Asset Gp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,600 shares.