As Ppl (PPL) Market Value Declined, Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Upped Position; Boston Partners Has Raised Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $91.08 Million

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 237,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.50M, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 347,671 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 272.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.74M, up from 630,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 641,332 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Publicis S A New Sponsored Adr (PUBGY) by 66,366 shares to 466,904 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 248,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,312 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Multi (BIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa stated it has 626,710 shares. Icon Advisers holds 36,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 91,457 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0.27% or 24.86M shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 31,520 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Estabrook Capital, a New York-based fund reported 400 shares. First Savings Bank And Trust Co Of Newtown has invested 0.18% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 663,094 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 579,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bell National Bank stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co owns 109,746 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Verity & Verity Ltd owns 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 8,075 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 96 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0.16% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

