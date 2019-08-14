As Ppl (PPL) Market Value Declined, Holder Buckingham Asset Management Decreased Position; Rr Advisors Has Lowered Its Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Position by $1.14 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 1.41M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 51,846 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 306,000 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $77.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Da Davidson & accumulated 0.01% or 24,876 shares. 23,392 are owned by Peapack Gladstone. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 10,784 are owned by Wesbanco Financial Bank. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 807,578 shares. Aimz Invest Ltd has 15,650 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 23,892 shares stake. Raymond James Na has 0.11% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 58,429 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested in 0.2% or 11,607 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bb&T Limited Com stated it has 0.18% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Vident Investment Advisory Limited invested in 25,171 shares. Lmr Prns Llp invested in 34,552 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Daiwa Securities holds 30,906 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX) by 9,892 shares to 19,692 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.