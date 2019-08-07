As Ppl (PPL) Market Valuation Declined, Neuberger Berman Group Has Cut by $1.53 Million Its Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined While Edmp Has Lifted Its Stake

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 49,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 242,752 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 292,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 4.61 million shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 4,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,101 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 33,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 9.91 million shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp owns 134,515 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 32,038 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0% or 6,671 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.11% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Raymond James Ser Advsrs owns 229,897 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Iowa Commercial Bank has 0.15% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 9,974 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 2,722 shares. Wright Invsts holds 0.41% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 31,667 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank holds 0.07% or 11,434 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.08% or 278,769 shares. Csat Advisory LP owns 21,417 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund accumulated 0.1% or 14,334 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.02% or 133,960 shares in its portfolio.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 617,486 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $97.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Insur has invested 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Synovus Corporation invested in 123,603 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Osborne Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 31,360 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associates Incorporated Ct invested 3.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nuwave Inv Management Lc reported 3,277 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Advisory has 2,844 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 107,687 shares. Illinois-based Vestor Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Orleans Mngmt La holds 34,742 shares. Letko Brosseau & reported 724,292 shares. Argi Inv Services Ltd invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,684 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Eastern Bancorp has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Colrain Cap Limited Com reported 4,750 shares.