As Ppl (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $10.51 Million Its Position; As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Share Value Rose, Holder Gotham Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 59.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 79,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 133,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 847,616 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PFE) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 339,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 387,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 726,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 10.88M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 224,086 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd stated it has 221,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.38 million are held by Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd accumulated 20,662 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc invested in 9,570 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 588 shares. Jefferies Gp Llc holds 0% or 16,963 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 110,900 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Company holds 11,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 422 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 108,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.62M were reported by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 162,173 shares to 331,994 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 32,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,433 shares, and cut its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.69 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howden Joinery by 216,561 shares to 386,400 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RL) by 74,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NYSE:STI).

