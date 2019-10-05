As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Valuation Declined, Symons Capital Management Boosted by $1.89 Million Its Stake; Macys (M) Stock Price Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Decreased Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 71.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 110,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 44,034 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $945,000, down from 154,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 8.63 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3; 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s to add mobile checkout to all stores by year’s end; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77M, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 3.26 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eros -24% after $25M equity-linked financing – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macy’s to dial back promotions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce shareholders file to offer up to 4.49M shares – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Macyâ€™s Invites Customers To Share The Warmth This Season With â€œBuy a Coat and Weâ€™ll Donate Oneâ€ Campaign – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.23 million for 93.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 30,213 shares to 139,666 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 27,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,645 are held by Town And Country Bankshares And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru. Advisor Lc has 13,417 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.81% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Monarch Capital Mngmt owns 50,674 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 3.94M shares. Northpointe Limited Liability has 0.82% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 83,439 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 42,644 shares. 4,930 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. Meritage Port holds 0.55% or 173,529 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.19% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 646,311 shares. 26.10 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. 1.03 million are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPL Corporation: This Utility Can Power Your Portfolio’s Returns – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPL Corp: Safe Income From A Stalwart Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 86,401 shares to 89,095 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,466 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).