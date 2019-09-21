As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Denali Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Heartland Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Mdu Res Group (MDU) by $2.89 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 115,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 564,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57M, up from 448,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 2.04 million shares traded or 131.79% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 405,396 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57 million, down from 423,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 5.61M shares traded or 36.47% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7,942 shares to 51,290 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 5,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,992 shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Western Life Group A by 2,688 shares to 2,701 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 43,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,164 shares, and has risen its stake in International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.