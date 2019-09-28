As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Yorktown Management & Research Co Increased Position; Wayfair (W) Holding Has Raised by Light Street Capital Management Llc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 115,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 3.26M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13 million, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 1.54 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 12,500 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,805 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 60,475 shares to 146,925 shares, valued at $29.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 120,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

