As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Symons Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $1.89 Million; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raised Its Position by $345,455 as Stock Value Rose

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77M, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 1.36 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 2,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 28,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 25,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $118.89. About 947,296 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 169,856 shares to 440,994 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,426 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 317,789 shares to 370,121 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,466 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

