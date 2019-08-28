As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Its Holding by $714,054; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Value Rose While Northstar Asset Management Lifted Position by $832,050

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 23,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 71,873 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 48,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 605,908 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $520.92. About 67,314 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares to 175,909 shares, valued at $35.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,920 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts holds 2,217 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Scotia Capital reported 0.03% stake. Suncoast Equity Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 503 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 1,422 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd Liability Company has 2,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5 shares. 153,176 are held by Scharf Investments Lc. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 255,880 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vision Cap Mngmt holds 15,047 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc owns 846 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 5,619 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jnba Fincl has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 89 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 32,194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Spectrum Mgmt Gru invested in 4,100 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 48,669 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). The Kansas-based Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has invested 0.56% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gam Ag reported 125,911 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 19,200 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% stake. Stephens Ar holds 0.12% or 161,065 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com has invested 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc accumulated 29,739 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 14,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio.