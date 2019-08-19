As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Opus Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Park Avenue Securities Has Boosted Its Holding in Medtronic Plc Shs Isin#Ie00btn1y115 (MDT) by $323,550

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs Isin#Ie00btn1y115 (MDT) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 3,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 12,798 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 9,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs Isin#Ie00btn1y115 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 2.09 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 81,142 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 101,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 754,317 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic readies rival surgical robot to Intuitive’s da Vinci – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 291,362 shares to 315,671 shares, valued at $35.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 9,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,608 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 1,233 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hudock Group Lc holds 0.08% or 2,340 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,950 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks has 0.11% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Greenleaf holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 10,214 shares. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 23.70 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.59% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2.56 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.33% or 306,856 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg accumulated 6,211 shares or 0.03% of the stock. France-based Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ameriprise invested in 12.28M shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 58,636 shares. Hilltop owns 2,668 shares. Bollard Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,750 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares to 69,100 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF).