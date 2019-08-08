As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Market Valuation Declined, Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Marten Trans LTD (MRTN) Holding Has Boosted by Clearbridge Investments Llc

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 127,290 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 155,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 1.07 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (MRTN) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 683,319 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, up from 660,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Marten Trans Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 16,834 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 24,520 shares to 900,730 shares, valued at $53.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 26,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,565 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.14M shares to 9.61M shares, valued at $519.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 52,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold MRTN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.52 million shares or 0.29% more from 37.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

