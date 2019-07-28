As Ppl Com Stk (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Zebra Capital Management Raised Its Holding; Ntv Asset Management Cut Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (PPL) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42,957 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 3.58 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Other big tech firms could have to face UK lawmakers after Facebook data scandal; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for copyright infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:; 11/04/2018 – GERMAN COURT BARS FACEBOOK FROM DELETING USER COMMENT: FUNKE; 21/03/2018 – EU leaders to discuss Facebook data scandal in this week’s summit; 24/04/2018 – These are the Facebook rules that users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Asks App Makers to Stake Bets on Oculus, Messenger; 30/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Zuckerberg’s Grip on Facebook Could Put Directors in a Tricky Position; 21/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind:; 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana criticized Facebook’s user agreement during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk by 8,783 shares to 16,458 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,716 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

