As Ppl Com Stk (PPL) Shares Declined, Zebra Capital Management Upped by $776,891 Its Position; Klingenstein Fields & Co Lowered Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $17.81 Million as Stock Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (PPL) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42,957 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.01 lastly. It is down 10.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 456,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.17M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 8.37 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Financial Bank invested 0.53% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Timber Creek Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 126,066 shares. Wms Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10,548 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,426 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Whittier Trust reported 0.4% stake. Dodge And Cox holds 126.66 million shares or 4.16% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 33,115 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management reported 7,019 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Twin Cap Management Inc holds 390,520 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Lc owns 145,923 shares for 3.56% of their portfolio. 23,028 are held by Wagner Bowman Management Corp. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 18,570 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21 million worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.23 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 21,875 shares to 40,926 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 77,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 9,602 shares to 7,127 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,766 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (NASDAQ:GT).