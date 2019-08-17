As Ppl Com Stk (PPL) Shares Declined, Zebra Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $776,891; Tig Advisors Cut Its Position in Intelsat S A (I) by $21.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.16 million shares traded or 32.87% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (PPL) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 42,957 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 14.93% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares to 3,766 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,525 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CTAS).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Electric Utilities among most trusted utility brands in the country – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability holds 242,752 shares. 3.42M are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. 64,566 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr. Davenport Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 13,509 shares. Fiduciary stated it has 21,769 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 11,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 250 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 423,196 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot invested in 44,806 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Girard Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 187,880 shares stake. Blackrock has 59.11M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 663,094 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.14% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).