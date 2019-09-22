As Ppl Com (PPL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Fdx Advisors Has Cut Stake; As Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Share Price Declined, Zevin Asset Management Lifted Its Holding

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 11,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 53,110 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, down from 64,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 5.61 million shares traded or 37.68% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.75B market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.10 million shares traded or 229.70% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.57M for 12.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 442,306 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Inc stated it has 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 301,653 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Argi Svcs Ltd Co holds 114,922 shares. Optimum Advsrs has 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Inc stated it has 2.35 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cullen Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Manhattan Company invested in 1,687 shares or 0% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Suntrust Banks reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Lincoln, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,607 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 1.02 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 20,290 shares. Moreover, Regions Fin Corporation has 0.41% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.17M shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lrg Cap Etf (SCHX) by 13,733 shares to 102,759 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.