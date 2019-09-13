As Ppl Com (PPL) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Raised Stake; Zazove Associates Has Lowered Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) Holding by $306,765; Stock Value Were Volatile

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 11,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 974,448 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.22 million, up from 962,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.92. About 2.52 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 184,579 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Schafer Cullen Mgmt reported 461,458 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0.13% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 8,770 shares. 579,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc invested in 525 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fin reported 1.08M shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 56,686 shares. Ftb Inc stated it has 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 251,998 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2.35M shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 90,028 shares. 1,561 were accumulated by Nuwave Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Anchor Advsr Ltd Company has 1.25% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.11 million shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 36,436 shares to 624,338 shares, valued at $105.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI) by 327,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by Richey Albert L. On Friday, June 28 Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0% or 10,734 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 0.01% or 99,828 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 181,873 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 42,167 shares. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tower Cap Llc (Trc) holds 4,882 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 17,327 shares. Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Corp reported 350,145 shares. Zazove Associate Ltd Co reported 141,000 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 24,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern invested in 0% or 13,879 shares. Coe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 29,211 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (Prn) by 370,000 shares to 14.06M shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Majestic Silver (Prn) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories (Prn).