As Ppl Com (PPL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Argi Investment Services Has Raised Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Sandy Spring Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 74,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 1.55M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 12,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,106 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 95,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 2.12 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt Etf (VTI) by 51,994 shares to 387,612 shares, valued at $56.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 21,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,719 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2019 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend and Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight JD Power customer satisfaction award – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

