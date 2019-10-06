As Ppg Industries (PPG) Valuation Rose, Cohen Capital Management Has Raised by $2.32 Million Its Holding; Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding Held by Genesis Asset Managers Llp

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 76,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.80M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.47 million, up from 5.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 1.85 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 290.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.62. About 980,011 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction

