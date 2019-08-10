As Ppg Industries (PPG) Stock Rose, Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Cut by $476,000 Its Holding; As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shares Declined, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lifted Its Stake by $1.80 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 3.31 million shares traded or 21.31% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 10,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 08/03/2018 Akzo Nobel expects headwinds from material costs in 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.80 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.