As Ppg Industries (PPG) Shares Rose, Novare Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Holder Proshare Advisors Upped Stake

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 207,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 965,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.25M, up from 757,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 2.02M shares traded or 13.31% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, down from 11,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 1.21 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs invested in 0.26% or 7,200 shares. Kistler holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,373 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 720,425 shares or 3.3% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 61,816 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bb&T Corp reported 34,608 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.1% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). California-based Wells Fargo Commerce Mn has invested 0.11% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Invesco has 0.04% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corporation has 1.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 86,932 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.29% or 22,000 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Arvest Savings Bank Trust Division reported 2,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Ltd Company holds 0% or 8,360 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishare S&P 500 (IVV) by 3,147 shares to 14,734 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,577 shares to 303,348 shares, valued at $28.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 18,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,537 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).