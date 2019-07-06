As Ppg Industries (PPG) Shares Rose, Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Lowered Its Position by $476,000; As Altria Group (MO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Its Stake by $364,059

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,733 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $760,000, down from 10,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 546,281 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 6,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,395 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 27,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 41,934 shares to 110,280 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 14,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.01B for 11.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management invested in 268,804 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Holderness Invs has 0.32% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company Il reported 9,985 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.05% or 7,125 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability owns 255,938 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated has 3,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cadence Bank & Trust Na owns 18,696 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 613,080 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). North Star Investment Corporation reported 0.18% stake. King Wealth has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 3.51 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Whitnell And holds 0.07% or 3,000 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.67% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 45,005 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company invested in 0.48% or 62,190 shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,894 shares to 86,599 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 33,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $432.00M for 16.11 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Management Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 86,932 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated accumulated 5,737 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Clean Yield Group reported 800 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 0.11% or 4,068 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co invested in 0.07% or 91,513 shares. Argent Com accumulated 1,992 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Or accumulated 8,400 shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt has 2,658 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fiera holds 2,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park National Oh stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Zebra Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 3,453 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,400 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks has 600 shares. 23,846 are owned by Peninsula Asset Inc.