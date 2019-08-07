As Ppg Industries (PPG) Share Value Rose, Fiduciary Management Raised Its Stake by $71.34 Million; Rhumbline Advisers Decreased Stake in Cerner Com (CERN) by $1.75 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 1.26M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Cerner Corp Com (CERN) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 30,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 573,016 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.78 million, down from 603,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Cerner Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $70.13. About 1.61 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $201.09M for 28.28 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35,899 shares to 745,851 shares, valued at $265.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 23,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc Com (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 274,824 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $328.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 16,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings.