As Ppg Industries (PPG) Market Value Rose, Holder Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Stake by $5.44 Million; Ppl (PPL) Holder Buckingham Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $390,228 as Valuation Declined

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 48,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464.73M, down from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.11M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 1.96 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18 million for 13.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 52,464 shares to 72,262 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 42,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,240 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 11,033 shares to 504,567 shares, valued at $152.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 8,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.