As Ppg Industries (PPG) Market Value Rose, Holder Novare Capital Management Decreased Position by $493,360; Lennox Intl (LII) Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Raised Stake by $852,720

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 38.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, down from 11,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 1.02M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $253.54. About 279,707 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “2 companies considering Axalta bid, report says – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Poni and Comex Join Forces to Distribute Poni Cash Cards in Mexico – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “McGarry joins U.S. Steel board of directors – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG to Acquire Specialty Materials Manufacturer Dexmet Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80 million for 17.13 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,700 were reported by Prio Wealth Lp. Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). New England & Inc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Kbc Nv stated it has 24,463 shares. Arvest Bancshares Division holds 2,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.11% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Korea Invest Corp owns 0.07% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 147,086 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.2% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.11% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Madison Holdg Inc reported 607,563 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 750,380 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 12,500 shares. 5.53M were accumulated by Clearbridge Investments Lc.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,717 shares to 166,404 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 5 Top-Performing Industrial Stocks Over the Last Year – Motley Fool” on March 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on May 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Is Bullish on This Industrial Stock. Should You Be? – The Motley Fool” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Cypress Mgmt Limited Company (Wy) accumulated 0.08% or 220 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 890 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Limited Liability owns 1,726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cadinha Company Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has 1,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.03% or 27,887 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 181,289 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 123,197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 270,662 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pitcairn has 0.1% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 3,427 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability reported 1,770 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Nomura Asset Management Communications reported 7,971 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 2 shares.