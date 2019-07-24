As Ppg Inds (PPG) Valuation Rose, Holder Trian Fund Management LP Decreased Stake by $115.00 Million; Elm Ridge Management Lowered Mbia (MBI) Holding by $4.43 Million

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc. (PPG) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.98M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675.26 million, down from 7.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 971,240 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: CARLYLE COMMITTED TO KEEPING SPECIALTY CHEMICALS HEADQUARTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 491,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 583,702 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 673,363 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,589 shares. Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 167,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 86,811 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 380 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Product Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 84,046 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Elm Ridge Ltd owns 583,702 shares for 4.13% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 43,309 shares. Chou Assoc Mgmt reported 3.99% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 150,248 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The California-based First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 390,137 shares. United Automobile Association reported 15,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

