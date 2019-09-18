As Ppg Inds (PPG) Stock Value Rose, Grandfield & Dodd Boosted Stake by $702,960; Hexavest Raised Position in Chevron Ce (CVX) as Share Value Rose

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp Ce (CVX) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 68,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.85 million, up from 982,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 6,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 92,992 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85M, up from 86,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.06M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Istanbul; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Mcrae Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,900 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 31,157 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc accumulated 1,997 shares. S R Schill Assocs accumulated 5,098 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Burney reported 71,391 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 95,040 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.15% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.05% or 750 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 3,607 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 1.85% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 4.18 million shares. Schroder Management accumulated 10,363 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors, a Virginia-based fund reported 100 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,545 shares to 205,388 shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,142 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspen Investment Mgmt invested in 9,620 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Diker Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 2,156 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.45% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.65% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,974 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. Bridges Inv Mgmt has invested 1.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nordea holds 0.26% or 932,280 shares. Renaissance Gp Llc holds 0.22% or 4,774 shares. Patten Gp Inc stated it has 20,805 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd holds 16,288 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 15,171 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Grp stated it has 80,837 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Birinyi Assoc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola Eu Partnrsckr by 14,335 shares to 490,655 shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 9,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,238 shares, and cut its stake in Empire Ltd Inc (EMLAF).