As Ppg Inds (PPG) Stock Rose, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Boosted by $1.26 Million Its Position; As Laboratory Of America (LH) Stock Price Rose, Bridges Investment Management Has Upped Holding

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America (LH) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 2,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 6,871 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 3,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $169.24. About 65,109 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $109.93. About 81,452 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,772 shares to 139,784 shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 180,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,317 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House Limited owns 33 shares. Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 20,864 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Lc has invested 0.2% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 15,175 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited owns 5,349 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 132,797 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 2,023 shares. Carnegie Asset Limited Com accumulated 1,425 shares. 3,285 were accumulated by Hartline Invest Corporation. New Amsterdam Ltd Liability Company New York stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Royal London Asset Management Limited has 39,546 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 18,572 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Snow Capital Mngmt LP owns 44,190 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

