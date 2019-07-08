As Ppg Inds (PPG) Shares Rose, Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted Stake; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Stake in Visa (V) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 612,758 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 08/03/2018 Akzo Nobel expects headwinds from material costs in 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 684 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,547 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 billion, down from 65,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 2.20M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Co accumulated 9,364 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated invested 0.24% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Private Na owns 0.21% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 8,789 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 17,536 shares. Girard Prns holds 0.66% or 31,221 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited accumulated 2,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 204 shares. Nomura Holding reported 12,197 shares stake. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 9.65 million shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 0.55% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.1% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 296,475 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Aristotle Capital Mgmt Llc invested 2.48% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Park National Oh owns 5,315 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG: I Will Pass Despite Its Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Launches Paints with Purpose – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at INFINITY Science Center in Mississippi – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Creates Automotive OEM Services Organization to Enhance Product, Service Portfolio for Vehicle Manufacturers – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG to Acquire Automotive Coatings Manufacturer Hemmelrath – Business Wire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.29% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp reported 5.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 10,255 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 22,903 shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kdi Partners invested in 80,648 shares or 4.44% of the stock. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Citizens Natl Bank Trust accumulated 47,098 shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc has 0.33% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Finemark Bankshares Tru has 46,775 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 187,000 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8,147 shares. Jp Marvel Advsr Lc owns 62,771 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.22% or 31,874 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.13 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex (VSS) by 845 shares to 24,020 shares, valued at $2.50 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (VCIT) by 24,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tap to Pay Scores Big for Visa and Fans at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019â„¢ – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.