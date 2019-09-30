As Ppg Inds (PPG) Shares Rose, Holder Aristotle Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; As Moodys (MCO) Share Value Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Upped by $2.47 Million Its Stake

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 23,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429.56M, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 1.14M shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 12,682 shares as the company's stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 54,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 41,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.39M shares traded or 82.86% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marui Group Co Ltd Adr (MAURY) by 15,073 shares to 217,809 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company holds 11,947 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc stated it has 4,700 shares. 16,707 were reported by Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 66,054 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia has 0.18% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 17,546 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,895 shares. Weiss Multi owns 6,001 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Old Point Service N A owns 4,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 56,568 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Federated Pa holds 0.02% or 61,617 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 5,132 shares in its portfolio. Bragg reported 2,575 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

