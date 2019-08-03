As Ppg Inds (PPG) Share Value Rose, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Raised by $1.26 Million Its Holding; Smith Asset Management Group LP Trimmed Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding as Stock Declined

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 21,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 15,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 36,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 444,678 shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 1.09M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: PPG Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Q2 Earnings Preview For DineEquity – Benzinga" on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on May 1, 2019 – Business Wire" published on April 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Dine Brands Global, Inc. Prices $1.3 Billion Securitized Financing Facility – Business Wire" on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga" published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Behind the Number Driving Dine Brand Global's Current Success – The Motley Fool" with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integer Holdings Corp by 5,440 shares to 5,902 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 15,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire" on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Axalta (AXTA) is Said to Draw Interest from Akzo Nobel, Kasnsai and PPG (PPG) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com" published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha" on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at U.S. Space & Rocket Center to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing – Business Wire" published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 14, 2019.

