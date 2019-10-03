As Ppg Inds (PPG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Cut Holding; Argyll Research Position in Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 10.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315.75M, down from 11.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 1.17M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 268,912 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.39M, down from 276,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 144,573 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 91,118 shares to 876,293 shares, valued at $148.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Trust Com reported 0.18% stake. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.11% or 720,425 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,886 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 916,007 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Assoc Lp has 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 25,787 shares. South State Corporation owns 5,920 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 12,054 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,129 shares. Old Point Tru Finance Serv N A owns 4,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance owns 44,089 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 6,200 shares. Saturna Corporation has invested 1.39% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company has 46,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrow Fincl owns 476 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The California-based Pacific Glob Investment Management has invested 0.12% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.51 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Alps Advsr accumulated 6.66% or 31.17M shares. Moreover, E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.97% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 79,095 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. 108,416 are owned by Garrison Bradford Assoc. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cannell Peter B Company reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 2.78% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 172,547 shares. 1.43 million were accumulated by Texas Yale Cap. Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns 14.99M shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 113,775 shares. Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Columbia Asset Management accumulated 9,838 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, D L Carlson Group has 0.21% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 23,874 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 25,660 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.18 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.