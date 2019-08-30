As Ppg Inds (PPG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Boosted Position; Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Position Has Lifted by Eam Investors Llc

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $111.21. About 261,455 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 51,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 109,356 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 57,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $629.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 67,664 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has 0.41% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Renaissance Technology Lc owns 8,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth holds 2,719 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 4,136 shares. 5,600 were accumulated by Murphy Capital Mgmt. Franklin Resource invested in 19,834 shares. 4,956 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 219,534 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 37 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc owns 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 9,763 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Incorporated reported 1.73M shares. Colonial Advsrs has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Andra Ap reported 0.06% stake. Echo Street Capital Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 93,364 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Llc has 0.3% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Raymond James Service Advisors reported 0% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Wasatch Advsr Inc invested in 0.12% or 537,835 shares. Amer Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 7,461 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp holds 0.2% or 81,800 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 922 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 187 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 11,790 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 1,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 6,300 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 2,609 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 78,965 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc. by 17,969 shares to 47,075 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I3 Verticals Inc by 19,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,070 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

