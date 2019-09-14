As Ppg Inds (PPG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Burney Co Raised Its Stake; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Rose, Agf Investments America Has Trimmed Holding by $667,584

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 1,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 41,934 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36 million, down from 43,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Burney Co increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 3,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 71,391 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, up from 68,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 785,993 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 08/03/2018 Akzo Nobel expects headwinds from material costs in 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 30,590 shares to 99,852 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,034 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp Ny holds 2,240 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 1.5% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 58,772 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Atlas Browninc invested in 2,600 shares. 53,402 were reported by Natixis. First Commonwealth Financial Pa stated it has 4,698 shares. Provident reported 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.05% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 750 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 12,054 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.1% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 7,542 shares. Pension Ser reported 0.13% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.05% or 997,059 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.11% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi reported 1.88% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.27 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.